The Hornets have downgraded Hernangomez (ankle) to out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Charlotte decided on Hernangomez's status after he was only able to participate in morning shootaround in a limited fashion, with his sprained right ankle apparently providing too much discomfort. With Hernangomez set to sit out for just the second time all season, Bismack Biyombo or Frank Kaminsky should crack the rotation as the primary backup to starting center Cody Zeller.