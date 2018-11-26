Hernangomez picked up his second straight DNP-CD in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Hernangomez missed a game last week with an ankle injury, but he's been available for each of the last two games and has not seen the floor. The third-year center had been seeing regular minutes off the bench over the first month of the season, but for the time being, the Hornets appear to be giving Frank Kaminsky a shot at earning some minutes at center behind Cody Zeller.