Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Picks up another DNP-CD
Hernangomez picked up his second straight DNP-CD in Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Hernangomez missed a game last week with an ankle injury, but he's been available for each of the last two games and has not seen the floor. The third-year center had been seeing regular minutes off the bench over the first month of the season, but for the time being, the Hornets appear to be giving Frank Kaminsky a shot at earning some minutes at center behind Cody Zeller.
More News
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Cleared to play•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Deemed probable for Friday•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Nears double-double in limited minutes•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Records double-double off bench•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...