Hernangomez compiled just seven points, eight rebounds, and one assist in 13 minutes during Friday's 127-96 loss to Portland.

Hernangomez disappointed again Friday, seeing just 13 minutes of playing time in the embarrassing loss. When Cody Zeller (hand) went down it was hoped Hernangomez would step into a larger role. Thus far he is yet to show much on either end of the floor and he is at best a streaming option. If you are holding onto him and deciding whether to pick up a hot free agent, this performance may have made that decision a lot easier.