Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Plays well in timeshare

Hernangomez finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-10 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Friday's 104-97 preseason victory over Boston.

Hernangomez was the third big to come off the bench but this is likely going to change from game to game across the preseason. All reports have been positive around his development and there is a chance he earns the starting role come opening night. At this stage, there is no clear path to minutes but he should still be able to see playing time in the low 20's which is enough for him to put up some low-end value in standard leagues. Given extended opportunity, Hernangomez could see his value rise and this is certainly a situation worth monitoring over the next couple of weeks.