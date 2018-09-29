Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Plays well in timeshare
Hernangomez finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-10 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Friday's 104-97 preseason victory over Boston.
Hernangomez was the third big to come off the bench but this is likely going to change from game to game across the preseason. All reports have been positive around his development and there is a chance he earns the starting role come opening night. At this stage, there is no clear path to minutes but he should still be able to see playing time in the low 20's which is enough for him to put up some low-end value in standard leagues. Given extended opportunity, Hernangomez could see his value rise and this is certainly a situation worth monitoring over the next couple of weeks.
More News
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Won't play for remainder of summer league•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Records double-double in blowout win•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Summer double-double streak continues•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Another double-double in win•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Secures double-double Friday•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Scores 14 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...