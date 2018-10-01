Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Productive in spot start

Hernangomez totaled 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 18 minutes during the Hornets' 115-112 preseason loss to the Celtics.

Hernangomez drew the start with Cody Zeller getting the night off for rest and finished with the top score on the first unit. The third-year center has gotten the exhibition slate off to a strong start, averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist across the first two games. Hernangomez projects to come off the bench as part of the frontcourt rotation to open the season, but given Zeller's frequent injury problems in recent years, he could see more minutes than anticipated as the campaign unfolds.