Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Puts up 10 and 13 in loss
Hernangomez had 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals in Sunday's loss to the Bucks.
Coming off the bench behind Bismack Biyombo, Hernangomez saw 20 minutes of action and had one of his better all-around games of the season. Sunday marked the first time since Feb. 4 that he scored in double-figures and the first time since Jan. 28 that he grabbed double-digit boards.
More News
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Nears double-double in loss•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Logs double-double in 19 minutes•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Scores 14 points off bench•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Scores season-high 15 points•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Scores four in two minutes•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Remains benched Friday•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...