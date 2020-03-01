Hernangomez had 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals in Sunday's loss to the Bucks.

Coming off the bench behind Bismack Biyombo, Hernangomez saw 20 minutes of action and had one of his better all-around games of the season. Sunday marked the first time since Feb. 4 that he scored in double-figures and the first time since Jan. 28 that he grabbed double-digit boards.