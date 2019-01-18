Hernangomez supplied 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 26 minutes Thursday in the Hornets' 114-95 win over the Kings.

Starter Bismack Biyombo went scoreless across nine minutes and the Hornets were minus-13 during his time on the court, prompting coach James Borrego to lean more heavily on Hernangomez at center. As has often been the case when he's received extended run, Hernangomez turned in double-double production, but it's hardly an indication that he'll stick in a 20-plus-minute role going forward. Hernangomez had played no more than 14 minutes in any of the Hornets' preceding four contests and could very well return to that level of playing time Saturday against the Suns.