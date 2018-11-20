Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Questionable for Wednesday
Hernangomez is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to a right ankle sprain.
Hernangomez likely suffered the ankle injury at some point during the 16 minutes he played in Monday's win over the Celtics. Look for an update on Hernangomez's status to come following the Hornets' shootaround Wednesday morning.
More News
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Nears double-double in limited minutes•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Records double-double off bench•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Productive in spot start•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Starting at center Sunday•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Plays well in timeshare•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.