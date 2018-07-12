Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Records double-double in blowout win

Hernangoemez posted 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 87-69 Vegas Summer League playoff win over the Warriors.

Henangomex was one of three Hornet frontcourt players to post double-digit scoring in the blowout over the Warriors. He also posted his fourth straight double-double in the summer series, The departure of Dwight Howard could open up more opportunities for the Spaniard, but a lot will depend on how Frank Kaminsky is utilized next season.