Hernangomez provided 16 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocked shots, an assist and a steal across 17 minutes in Monday's 122-113 win over the Heat.

Hernangomez was impressive, recording a double-double in only 17 minutes of action. With Dwight Howard's departure, the five spot is Cody Xeller's job to lose, but if Hernangomez keeps posting numbers like these, he'll undoubtedly get his share of minutes.