Hernangomez didn't leave the bench during Friday's 109-106 victory over Detroit.

Hernangomez remained a permanent fixture on the bench during Friday's game, continuing what has been a very disappointing season thus far. He is firmly behind both Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo and would need an injury to at least one fo them for him to even sniff standard league value.

