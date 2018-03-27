Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Scores 12 points Monday
Hernangomez recorded 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 17 minutes in Monday's 137-128 victory over the Knicks.
Hernangomez continues to receive little run with Dwight Howard playing at an elite level right now, but Monday night provided Hernangomez a chance to play against his former team, and he did the most he could with his 17 minutes, posting 12 points and snatching five boards. He will continue to be a solid asset of the bench for when and if Howard gets in foul trouble, but so long as Howard is healthy and not suspended, Hernangomez will continue to be a long look down the bench for the Hornets.
