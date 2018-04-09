Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Scores 14 points in Sunday's loss
Hernangomez tallied 14 points (4-5 FG, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 123-117 loss to the Pacers.
Hernangomez had himself another strong outing Sunday, scoring double-figures for the fifth consecutive game. He doesn't offer much outside of scoring and rebounding but has shown that can put up some fantasy value, even in a bench role. It will be an interesting offseason to see where he ends up and whether he can carve out a role that will allow him to see consistent minutes.
