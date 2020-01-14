Hernangomez had 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one block in 16 minutes off the bench during Monday's 115-112 loss at Portland.

Hernangomez has scored in double digits in each of his last two games, and he has made 13 of his 14 field goal attempts during those two contests. That said, he is yet to log more than 20 minutes in a single game this season and the inconsistencies regarding his playing time should conspire against his upside even if he has been playing well of late.