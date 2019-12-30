Hernangomez had four points (1-1 FG, 2-4 FT) and one rebound in two minutes during Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

Hernangomez appeared in just his fourth game here in December, this after seeing the court only five times in November. As long as he remains buried on the center depth chart behind Bismack Biyombo and Cody Zeller, Hernangomez can be avoided in fantasy.