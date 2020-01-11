Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Scores season-high 15 points
Hernangomez had 15 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 10 minutes off the bench during Friday's 109-92 loss at Utah.
Hernangomez was perfect from the field and delivered his strongest fantasy performance of the season. However, his playing time has been extremely inconsistent and he had logged four straight DNP designations before exploding here. As a result, he won't have much upside unless he can find a regular rotation spot.
