Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Scores season-high 17 points in Monday's loss
Hernangomez had 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 20 minutes during Monday's 108-94 loss to the 76ers.
Hernangomez got hot off the bench, finishing with a season high in scoring while Dwight Howard was in foul trouble and Cody Zeller (knee) was sidelined. It's unclear how long Zeller will remain sidelined, but Hernangomez will likely see decent minutes going forward given that the team's playoff hopes have all but officially been stomped out.
