Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Scores team-high 22 points Sunday
Hernangomez totaled 22 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 14-15 FT), five rebounds, and one assist in 23 minutes during Sunday's 137-90 loss to the Warriors.
Hernangomez was the only Hornets player to put up any resistance Sunday, as they were thumped to the tune of 47 points. Hernangomez may have been streamed in across a number of leagues and while his rebounding numbers were down, he made it to the free-throw line with regularity, hitting a career-best 14-of-15 from the charity stripe. His minutes are far from consistent and he is really too hard to trust outside of a streaming role.
