Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Secures double-double Friday

Hernangomez finished with 16 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 28 minutes during Friday's 88-87 summer league victory over the Thunder.

With Dwight Howard no longer in Charlotte, Hernangomez will have more opportunities for playing time, making Friday's effort worth noting. It's unclear if he intends to shoot more threes this season (9-for-27 for his career), but it could be a trend worth monitoring for Fantasy purposes.