Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Sees 19 minutes Friday
Hernangomez produced six points (3-6 FG), six rebounds, a steal and a block across 19 minutes in Friday's loss to Minnesota.
Hernangomez saw 20 minutes of run after being a healthy scratch from Wednesday's season opener. While it's unclear what role Hernangomez is expected to see this season, he saw three more minutes than Bismack Biyombo, who got the start in Cody Zeller's (personal) absence. If Hernangomez is able to string together a couple of good performances, there's a good chance he could carve out a rotational role on the Hornets, who are seeking to rebuild.
