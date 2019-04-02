Hernangomez produced 15 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss to Utah.

Hernangomez had another strong outing Monday, putting up numbers across the board in the nine-point loss. He has looked better over the past few games despite still coming off the bench. Bismack Biyombo continues to start for some reason but it has been Hernangomez who has stepped up with Cody Zeller (knee) on the sidelines. The Hornets are all but done in terms of playoff basketball and Zeller is certainly at risk of missing the remainder of the regular season. Hernangomez is worth a look in competitive formats if you need some cheap big man stats.