Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Starting at center Sunday
Hernangomez will start at center for Sunday's preseason matchup against the Celtics.
The Hornets are giving Cody Zeller the night off for rest, so Hernangomez will pick up the start in his place and could see an expanded workload. Along with Hernangomez, guys like Bismack Biyombo and Frank Kaminsky could be in line for added minutes.
More News
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Plays well in timeshare•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Won't play for remainder of summer league•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Records double-double in blowout win•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Summer double-double streak continues•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Another double-double in win•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Secures double-double Friday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...