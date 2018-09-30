Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Starting at center Sunday

Hernangomez will start at center for Sunday's preseason matchup against the Celtics.

The Hornets are giving Cody Zeller the night off for rest, so Hernangomez will pick up the start in his place and could see an expanded workload. Along with Hernangomez, guys like Bismack Biyombo and Frank Kaminsky could be in line for added minutes.

