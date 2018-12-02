Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Starting in place of Zeller
Hernangomez will start Sunday's game against New Orleans.
Cody Zeller (ribs) will sit out Sunday, so Hernangomez will be thrust back into the rotation to make a spot start at center. Hernangomez was a DNP on Friday against the Jazz and played only two minutes in the previous game against Atlanta.
More News
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Picks up another DNP-CD•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Cleared to play•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Deemed probable for Friday•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Nears double-double in limited minutes•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.