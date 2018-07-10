Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Summer double-double streak continues

Hernangomez scored 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 100-80 summer league loss to the Celtics.

The 24-year-old big has dominated the paint for the Hornets' Vegas squad, posting double-doubles in three straight games. Hernangomez won't see this kind of court time in the regular season, though, as he sits at best third on the Charlotte depth chart at center, so despite his impressive summer performances don't expect a big improvement on his career averages (6.9 points, 5.7 boards in 15.2 minutes per game).