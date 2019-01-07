Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Thrives in bench role
Hernangomez produced 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes in the Hornets' 119-113 win over the Suns on Sunday.
This was the type of performance the Hornets and fantasy owners were looking for from Hernangomez when he got first crack at the starting center job following Cody Zeller's hand injury on New Year's Eve. The third-year big has ceded the first-unit spot at the five to veteran Bismack Biyombo over the last two games after a six-point, 10-rebound effort against the Mavericks as a starter last Wednesday, but Sunday's production may vault him back into the top job. The difference for Hernangomez versus the Suns was shooting, with the 24-year-old posting a 66.7 percent success rate that outpaced the 40.0 percent figure he generated over the previous pair of contests. Hernangomez's next opportunity to re-enter the starting five will come Tuesday night against the Clippers.
