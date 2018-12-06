Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: To come off bench Wednesday
Hernangomez will come off the bench Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
With Cody Zeller (ribs) back and in the starting five, Hernangomez will resume his usual role off the pine. He's struggled to find minutes lately, however.
