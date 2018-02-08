Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Unavailable Thursday
Hernangomez won't be available to play in Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Hernangomez was just traded from the Knicks to the Hornets on Wednesday, so he simply won't have enough time to get settled into his new location to be active and available Thursday. It also seems highly unlikely the big man will ready for Friday's tilt with the Jazz either, which would make Sunday's matchup with the Raptors Hernangomez's first opportunity to make his team debut. Once activated, Hernangomez doesn't necessarily have a clear path to playing time, as both Dwight Howard and Cody Zeller remain on the team following the trade deadline. For that reason, fantasy owners should merely take a wait-and-see approach with Hernangomez looking forward.
