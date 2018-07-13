Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Won't play for remainder of summer league

Hernangomez, due to a death in the family, will not play in the remainder of summer league.

Understandably, Hernangomez will leave the team to take personal time. Through four summer league games, he averaged 18.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

