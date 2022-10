Sneed (wrist) is signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Hornets on Thursday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Sneed was most recently waived by the Jazz on Sept. 16, but has quickly found a new home in Charlotte. The 24-year-old forward played nine games for the Jazz and Grizzlies last year and averaged 0.6 points and 0.7 rebounds in 4.3 minutes. A wrist injury had been bothering Sneed in the Summer League, so it is unclear how that will affect his chances of making the Hornets' roster.