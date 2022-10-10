Sneed (wrist) isn't included on the Hornets' injury report for Monday's preseason game against the Wizards.

While he was playing for the Jazz during the Las Vegas Summer League, Sneed missed time with a sore left wrist, but the injury never appeared to be a long-term concern. The Jazz nonetheless elected to waive him from his two-way contract in September, with the 6-foot-5 forward joining Charlotte on an Exhibit 10 deal last week. He didn't see any action off the bench in Friday's loss to the Celtics, but he could get the chance to play some minutes Monday with all of P.J. Washington (ankle), Kelly Oubre (calf) and Cody Martin (knee) listed as doubtful for the contest.