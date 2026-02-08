Hornets' Xavier Tillman: Cleared to play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tillman (recently traded) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Pistons.
Tillman is on track to make his debut with the Hornets after being acquired from the Celtics on Thursday. Tillman is unlikely to see many minutes with his new team, given that he appeared in just three games for Boston since Christmas Day.
