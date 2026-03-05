Hornets' Xavier Tillman: Goes scoreless in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tillman produced one block in five minutes during Wednesday's 118-89 victory over the Celtics.
Tillman's time in Charlotte has yet to yield anything of significance, and he typically plays as the third-string center behind Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner. In seven appearances as a Hornet, Tillman has scored a total of just two points, exceeding five minutes only once.
