default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Tillman produced one block in five minutes during Wednesday's 118-89 victory over the Celtics.

Tillman's time in Charlotte has yet to yield anything of significance, and he typically plays as the third-string center behind Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner. In seven appearances as a Hornet, Tillman has scored a total of just two points, exceeding five minutes only once.

More News