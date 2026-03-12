Hornets' Xavier Tillman: Grabs six boards Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tillman finished Wednesday's 117-109 win over Sacramento with two points (1-3 FG), six rebounds and three assists over 14 minutes.
Tillman served as the primary backup behind Moussa Diabate, filling the role vacated by Ryan Kalkbrenner, who was a late scratch due to illness. Even in what could only be described as a favorable matchup, Tillman failed to produce anything of note. With Kalkbrenner unlikely to miss significant time, it's safe to assume that we will see Tillman revert back to his non-existent role sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Hornets' Xavier Tillman: Goes scoreless in win•
-
Hornets' Xavier Tillman: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Hornets' Xavier Tillman: Not available Saturday•
-
Hornets' Xavier Tillman: Off injury report for Saturday•
-
Hornets' Xavier Tillman: Traded to Charlotte•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Back in rotation Saturday•