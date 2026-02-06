Hornets' Xavier Tillman: Off injury report for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tillman (recently traded) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Tillman is set to be available off the bench for his Hornets debut Saturday, However, he appears to be facing an uphill climb for playing time after playing an inconsistent role for the Celtics earlier this year.
