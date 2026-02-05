default-cbs-image
Tillman was traded from Boston to Charlotte on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

This was a move designed for Boston to get out of the luxury tax. It remains to be seen if Tillman will be able to carve out a role in Charlotte, but there is a ton of competition for minutes there. Tillman is questionable to debut Saturday against the Hawks.

