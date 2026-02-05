Hornets' Xavier Tillman: Traded to Charlotte
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tillman was traded from Boston to Charlotte on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
This was a move designed for Boston to get out of the luxury tax. It remains to be seen if Tillman will be able to carve out a role in Charlotte, but there is a ton of competition for minutes there. Tillman is questionable to debut Saturday against the Hawks.
More News
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Back in rotation Saturday•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Headed to bench•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Season-high three steals in start•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Back in rotation Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Off injury report for Sunday•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Out for personal reasons•