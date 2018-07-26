Hornets' Zach Smith: Gets camp invite from Charlotte

Smith signed a contract Thursday with the Hornets that includes a training camp invitation.

Smith was one of three undrafted free agents that received camp deals from Charlotte, with guard Jaylen Barford and forward Isaiah Wilkins rounding out the group. The Texas Tech product suited up for the Hawks in summer-league play following a four-year college career. Smith is a long shot to crack the Hornets' opening night roster.

