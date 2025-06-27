Sallis is signing with the 76ers on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Sallis delivered on his recruiting hype after transferring from Gonzaga to Wake Forest, posting 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals on 45.7 percent shooting and 27.7 percent from three across 32 games in 2024-25. He leverages his length well on defense and when finishing at the rim, but questions remain about his position fit at the next level and his consistency as a shooter.