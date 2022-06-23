Lee is expected to be sidelined for multiple months after his agency announced Thursday that the draft prospect sustained injuries to the top of his left foot and a ligament during a workout for an NBA team last week, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

The 6-foot-7 wing out of Davidson was hopeful to hear his name called in the second round of Thursday's 2022 NBA Draft, but the long-term foot injury could affect his standing with teams. Lee is still awaiting word from an MRI before a decision is made on whether he'll require surgery on his foot or if he can treat the injury through rest and rehab. As a junior with Davidson in 2021-22, Lee averaged 15.8 points per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from three-point range and 77.7 percent from the free-throw line.