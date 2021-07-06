Mahinmi announced Tuesday during an appearance on BeIn Sports' "NBA Extra Show" that he has retired from professional basketball.

After not finding an opportunity at the NBA level or playing overseas in 2020-21, the 34-year-old Mahinmi had already looked to be trending toward retirement, but it wasn't until Tuesday that he officially confirmed as much. A 2005 first-round pick, Mahinmi spent parts of 12 seasons in the NBA with San Antonio, Dallas, Indiana and Washington, bringing most of his value on the defensive end. He retires with averages of 5.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game over 618 career regular-season appearances. He captured his lone NBA championship as a member of the Mavericks in 2010-11.