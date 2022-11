Badji produced four points (1-3 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 17 minutes in Thursday's 96-93 loss to Cleveland.

Badji has started all four games for the Herd so far but has yet to produce much. He's averaging 7.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 21.7 minutes per game.