The Bucks waived Badji on Tuesday, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reports.

Badji, who spent the last few seasons overseas playing in Spain, went undrafted in June and was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract by the Bucks less than a week ago. Due to the deal, Milwaukee has the 19-year-old's G League rights, so the 7-foot-1 center is expected to return to the organization and develop with the Wisconsin Herd.