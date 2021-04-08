The 76ers waived Brazdeikis on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Brazdeikis made one eight-minute cameo for the 76ers after he was acquired March 25 as a secondary piece in the deal that sent George Hill (thumb) to Philadelphia. A 2019 second-round pick, Brazdeikis has appeared in just 14 games between the Knicks and the 76ers since entering the professional ranks. The 22-year-old from Lithuania could pursue a return to Europe if no other NBA organization is willing to bring him aboard as a developmental prospect.