Ignas Brazdeikis: Expects to remain in draft
Brazdeikis said Monday that he's "definitely leaning toward staying in" the 2019 NBA Draft, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Brazdeikis is by no means a first-round lock, so it wouldn't be a shock if he opted to return to Michigan for his sophomore season, but at this point it appears as though he's leaning heavily toward keeping his name in the draft. Brazdeikis told reporters that he plans to confer with his agent before making an official announcement in the near future. The deadline for prospects to withdraw from the draft pool is June 10.
