Ike Anigbogu: Added by Bayhawks
The Bayhawks claimed Anigbogu off waivers Thursday.
Anigbogu spent most of last season playing for Fort Wayne, averaging 11.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and two blocks over 27 minutes per contest. Given his recent track record of spending time in the NBA, there's a decent chance he will secure a sizable role with the team out of the gates.
