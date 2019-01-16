Ike Anigbogu: Does not play Tuesday
Anigbogu (knee) did not play in Tuesday's win over the Mad Ants.
Anigbogu has split time with the Pacers and Mad Ants this season, averaging 11.9 points and 10.6 rebounds in 16 games with the G League affiliate. Anigbogu will try and make his return Friday.
