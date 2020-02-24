Anigbogu had nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over nine minutes in Saturday's G League loss to College Park.

Anigbogu was effective in his first appearance for the BayHawks on Saturday, but he also managed to pick up five fouls over his nine minutes on the court. However, the 21-year-old's performance gives him something to build on and could lead to slightly increased chances within Erie's system.