Anigbogu scored 19 points and also contributed 10 rebounds in the 120-118 loss Wednesday to the Hustle.

Anigbogu also registered two blocks to go along with two steals, but the Ants were unable to complete a furious second half comeback. The 10 rebounds matched Anigbogu's season average, but 19 points does represent a slight uptick in his performance across the previous four games, making for a potentially intriguing buy-low fantasy candidate in the making.