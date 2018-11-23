Ike Anigbogu: Excellent all around game
Anigbogu scored 19 points and also contributed 10 rebounds in the 120-118 loss Wednesday to the Hustle.
Anigbogu also registered two blocks to go along with two steals, but the Ants were unable to complete a furious second half comeback. The 10 rebounds matched Anigbogu's season average, but 19 points does represent a slight uptick in his performance across the previous four games, making for a potentially intriguing buy-low fantasy candidate in the making.
