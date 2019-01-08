Anigbogu tallied 13 points ( 5-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist and one block in the 122-108 win over Stockton on Monday.

Anigbogu completed dominated the glass in his return to the G League, combining with power forward Alize Johnson to record 32 rebounds. A two-way player, Anigbogu has only played 15 games with the team this season, but he's been a force when on the court, totaling 11.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in those contests.