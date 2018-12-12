Ike Anigbogu: Scores another double-double
Anigbogu registered 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 FT), 15 rebounds and four blocks in the win Monday over the Drive.
The two-way player saw a whopping 40 minutes Monday, but that wasn't even good enough to lead the team as Stephan Hicks finished with 42. The 20-year-old center has played sparingly with the Pacers, but through eight games with the Mad Ants is averaging 13.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots.
