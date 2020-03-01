Anigbogu had nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 16 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Maine.

Thursday marked Anigbogu's third appearance with the BayHawks, but he's managed to be productive in his opportunities so far. The 21-year-old is averaging 8.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game with Erie.